Azzi Fudd slays Paige Bueckers' WNBA draft after-party in shiny black cocktail dress

The UConn besties continued the No. 1 overall draft pick’s celebration where Fudd changed into another stunning fit.

Matt Ryan

UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT.
UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

While it was Paige Bueckers’ ngiht being drafted No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft to the Dallas Wings, her UConn Huskies teammate Azzi Fudd definitely stole some of her thunder.

Bueckers brought glory back to UConn with its first national championship since 2016, but it was Fudd who was the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, including 24 points in the national title game vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bueckers and Fudd led UConn to the title. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On draft day, Fudd, 22, showed up to support her bestie Bueckers, 23, in New York City after the two just celebrated the championship with a parade in Hartford, Connecticut, the night before. Fudd was unrecognizable with an unreal makeover for Bueckers’ big day, and then her stunning dress upstaged the future WNBA star at The Shed — although Bueckers looked amazing with her hair down in not one fit, but a second sparkly one with a wardrobe change after the orange carpet.

Paige would change for a third time into a more comfortable look in pants and top with her Wings hat on for her draft afterparty where Fudd joined her in a new look as well.

Here’s a close-up of Fudd’s unreal sparkly black cocktail dress for Bueckers’ party.

It may have been Paige Bueckers’ big night, but she definitely shared some of the spotlight with Fudd like a good teammate.

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

