Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with fans at Wings-Lynx homecoming
The Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings took a backseat to a college team tonight.
The three biggest stars at the Target Center were UConn Huskies, and one of them wasn't even playing.
The best player amongst the trio at this moment is easily the Lynx's Napheesa Collier, coming off back-to-back All-WNBA First Team seasons, not to mention winning a gold medal for Team USA last summer, and the 28-year-old 2016 national champion proved that again tonight, scoring 28 points along with 8 rebounds and 2 assists in an 85-81 victory over the Wings.
The highly-anticipated return of Minnesota native daughter Paige Bueckers for the Wings and reigning national champion with the Huskies was outshined by current UConn star Azzi Fudd, who was in attendance to cheer on her former teammate and bestie.
The line to get photos with Fudd, a Washington, D.C. native, during the game was bonkers, living up to her nickname as the "People's Princess."
Bueckers, 23, finished with 12 points and 10 assists in the loss, and she and Fudd shared a heartwarming hug after the game before the Edina, Minnesota native and local legend greeted family and friends.
While UConn stars owned the night, Collier showed she's still best-in-class in the professional ranks, as the Lynx remained undefeated while the Wings remain winless.
Fudd, 22, will do her best to join them next season, currently the No. 2 pick in ESPN's 2026 mock draft behind UCLA star center Lauren Betts.
