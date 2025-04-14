The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with WNBA draft showstopper

Both UConn Huskie stars look fantastic for the 2025 WNBA Draft. But on this occasion, Fudd won the night with her flawless fit.

Matthew Graham

Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
It's been all smiles for the UConn Huskies backcourt of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd lately.

National Championship. Check. Coming back from devastating injuries to be at the the peak of their powers again as former Gatorade National Players of the Year and No. 1-rated ESPN recruits. Check.

And it will be a huge night for Paige Buckets as the Minnesota native will go No. 1 to the Dallas Wings in the next hour or so in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed in Manhattan.

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers
Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Fudd will be there by her side to cheer her on as a fan only, having decided to return to UConn to help legendary coach Geno Auriemma try to win his curses-be-damned 13th NCAA championship to pad his record-breaking accomplishments of most wins and most titles.

Bueckers, though, might not be happy with the Arlington, Virginia native in one regard - upstaging her with a showstopper as the two posed together before the WNBA draft for a UConn besties photoshoot.

(We also won't mention that Fudd outplayed Bueckers in much of this year's NCAA women's tournament, winning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award and now looking to go back-to-back without Buckets next season.)

While Bueckers, 23, looks fantastic in a trendy suit ensemble, it's Fudd, 22, who dazzles in a flowing gown with flowing hair to match.

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram
Paige Bueckers
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Don't worry Buckets, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI loves you too, naming her the best dressed at the ESPY Awards last year in a flawless KidSuper lavender suit.

Paige Bueckers
IMAGO / Cover-Images

Unfortunately though, on this night, it's Bueckers' UConn bestie that wins the backcourt battle for best dressed.

UPDATE: Bueckers made a dramatic wardrobe change for ESPN's main WNBA draft show, and well, the answer remains the same. Fudd still wins!

Published
Matthew Graham
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

