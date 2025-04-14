Azzi Fudd upstages UConn bestie Paige Bueckers with WNBA draft showstopper
It's been all smiles for the UConn Huskies backcourt of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd lately.
National Championship. Check. Coming back from devastating injuries to be at the the peak of their powers again as former Gatorade National Players of the Year and No. 1-rated ESPN recruits. Check.
And it will be a huge night for Paige Buckets as the Minnesota native will go No. 1 to the Dallas Wings in the next hour or so in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed in Manhattan.
Fudd will be there by her side to cheer her on as a fan only, having decided to return to UConn to help legendary coach Geno Auriemma try to win his curses-be-damned 13th NCAA championship to pad his record-breaking accomplishments of most wins and most titles.
Bueckers, though, might not be happy with the Arlington, Virginia native in one regard - upstaging her with a showstopper as the two posed together before the WNBA draft for a UConn besties photoshoot.
(We also won't mention that Fudd outplayed Bueckers in much of this year's NCAA women's tournament, winning the Final Four Most Outstanding Player award and now looking to go back-to-back without Buckets next season.)
While Bueckers, 23, looks fantastic in a trendy suit ensemble, it's Fudd, 22, who dazzles in a flowing gown with flowing hair to match.
Don't worry Buckets, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI loves you too, naming her the best dressed at the ESPY Awards last year in a flawless KidSuper lavender suit.
Unfortunately though, on this night, it's Bueckers' UConn bestie that wins the backcourt battle for best dressed.
UPDATE: Bueckers made a dramatic wardrobe change for ESPN's main WNBA draft show, and well, the answer remains the same. Fudd still wins!