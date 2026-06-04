Vanessa Bryant Reacts to 'Brother' Russell Wilson's NFL Retirement, New Job

Russell Wilson is retiring after 14 seasons in the NFL. The quarterback was congratulated by good friend Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday night after he made his announcement.

The 37-year-old Wilson retired after a season with the New York Giants, but he'll be remembered for his 10 with the Seattle Seahawks where he won one Super Bowl back in 2014 (and almost a second if not for the most memorable 1-yard interception in football history).

Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Seattle Seahawks won 43-8. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Wilson will now enter the next phase of his career as an analyst for CBS for their NFL pregame show. He posted an emotional video on Instagram he captioned, "Thank You, Football."

In the video he said, "As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most -- being around the greatest game in the world."

Vanessa gives Wilson a shoutout on his big news

While the congratulations poured in, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa posted her reaction to the video on her IG Story where she wrote two words: "Congratulations, brother!"

How they know each other

Wilson and his wife Ciara are very close to Vanessa and her family. We've seen Ciara and Vanessa posting together a lot like their tongue-wagging rollercoaster ride at Disneyland together. We've also seen Vanessa gifting Wilson some sweet Kobe sneakers and Nike Grinch cleats for the holidays.

Vanessa and Wilson also were seen in a birthday post together where she had on a wacky fit and referred to him as "brother" then as well. Their kids are also very close as seen below.

Ciara has also given Kobe tributes before like with this ripped jeans fit post.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016 and they have three kids together in daughter Sienna, 9, son Win, 5, and daughter Amora, 2. Wilson has also helped raise Ciara's son Future, 12, from her previous relationship with the rapper Future.