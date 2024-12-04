Ciara hangs with ‘boo’ Vanessa Bryant in tongue-wagging fun Disneyland date
Ciara and Vanessa Bryant together is some serious star power. The two besties got together for a mom date at Disneyland and Ciara posted an epic video of the two having a ton of fun.
In October, Vanessa wished Ciara a happy birthday with a bunch of old memories together, and then last month wished her husband and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson his own happy birthday with a photo together where Vanessa is in a wacky fit with her “brother.”
Vanessa, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, also just sent Russ a pair of Nike Kobe “Grinch” edition cleats with a next-level box and message.
Ciara and Vanessa, who were recently seen together for side-by-side glam photos in amazing fits at a charity event, got to spend some time together at Disney and ride a roller coaster. Ciara posted the video on TikTok and Instagram, and said “Moms need Disney too 🤘😝,” and “Nothing better than Disney fun with my boo @vanessabryant 🤘.” The two had some tongue-wagging fun on that coaster, too.
Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
It’s great to see Vanessa and Ciara having some much-deserved fun time.
