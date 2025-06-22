Vanessa Bryant’s bestie Ciara gives Kobe tribute in ripped jeans fit
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are good friends with Kobe Bryant’s family. Ciara paid tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend in an epic photo involving Kobe and Michael Jordan that Vanessa Bryant posted.
Ciara is besties with Vanessa, Kobe’s wife, and the two just showed off an amazing photo at Disneyland where Vanessa flexed her giant Kobe ring. Ciara also recently posed with Natalia Bryant, 22, at a swanky Beverly Hills party, and just wished Vanessa and Kobe’s youngest daughter Capri an amazing happy birthday wearing matching fits with her.
Vanessa is also close to the New York Giants quarterback Wilson and has sent him some awesome Kobe sneakers for Christmas, as well as some next-level football cleats.
While Ciara has had some awesome poses of late like her viral chair pose in a full Wicked costume, and her hometown Atlanta Braves look at the BET Awards, and her jean shorts matching Jelly Roll at a New York Knicks game, nothing can compare to her posing with Chicago Bulls legend MJ and Kobe’s jerseys in her ripped jeans fit.
That’s 11 NBA championships and a Grammy winner in one picture. No wonder Vanessa shared that. Epic.
Vanessa had just been posting a ton of Kobe tributes as the anniversaries of his NBA titles came about including a heart-melting one of him celebrating with her, Natalia, and the late Gianna Bryant.
No doubt Kobe would love seeing this photo of Ciara with his jersey next to Jordan’s.
