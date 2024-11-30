The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant is very close to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and his wife Ciara.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant at the 2024 Baby 2 Baby charity event.
Vanessa Bryant at the 2024 Baby 2 Baby charity event. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Vanessa Bryant and her family are very close to Russell Wilson and Ciara.

In fact, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant has recently been seen with Ciara at a charity event in Los Angeles where the two stunned in a side-by-side glam gown photo. Vanessa has also dropped the fire emojis on Ciara’s white-hot fit post.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback celebrated his 36th birthday with an epic birthday wish from Ciara in a lingerie teddy dress. Vanessa also made sure to wish her “brother” Wilson a happy birthday with a photo together on her Instagram.

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

That’s a cute pic and an odd fit from Vanessa with some sort of crazy hat going on. Regardless, it was a sweet post.

Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Wilson and the Steelers play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and while Vanessa has never shown to be a Pittsburgh fan, no doubt she will root for a birthday win for Wilson.

