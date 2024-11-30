Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday
Vanessa Bryant and her family are very close to Russell Wilson and Ciara.
In fact, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant has recently been seen with Ciara at a charity event in Los Angeles where the two stunned in a side-by-side glam gown photo. Vanessa has also dropped the fire emojis on Ciara’s white-hot fit post.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback celebrated his 36th birthday with an epic birthday wish from Ciara in a lingerie teddy dress. Vanessa also made sure to wish her “brother” Wilson a happy birthday with a photo together on her Instagram.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s super sweet birthday posts with Pau Gasol’s son
That’s a cute pic and an odd fit from Vanessa with some sort of crazy hat going on. Regardless, it was a sweet post.
RELATED: Russell Wilson posts adorable Ciara, kids Steelers Thanksgiving photo
Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, 21, Bianka 7, and Capri 4, are good friends with Ciara, Wilson and their kids, daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 10, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
Wilson and the Steelers play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and while Vanessa has never shown to be a Pittsburgh fan, no doubt she will root for a birthday win for Wilson.
