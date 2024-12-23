What is Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren doing now?
Elin Nordegren had it all with legendary golfer Tiger Woods, but his 2009 infidelity scandal put an end to the former couple's marriage after five years.
However, Nordegren has since landed on her feet. The 44-year-old put a focus on her work as a mental health counselor and found love again with an ex-NFL player. Here is everything you need to know about Nordegren since her divorce from Woods in 2010.
Nordegren is now with Jordan Cameron
Nordegren started dating Jordan Cameron, a former tight end in the NFL, in 2017, the same year Cameron retired from the league. The couple has been going strong ever since, and now have a combined six children together. Two of those kids, Charlie and Sam, are from Nordegren's marriage to Woods, but she's since had three kids with Cameron: Zeta, Freya, and Arthur. Meanwhile, Cameron had a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship.
Nordegren is said to be living her dream
In March 2024, a friend of Nordegren told People that the Swedish model was living her best life.
"Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids," the source said. "She has that now, living her sweetest dream."
She and Tiger Woods have since become friendly with one another
Despite their marriage coming to an end Nordegren and Woods have become quite friendly with each other, and continue to play their roles as parents to Charlie and Sam.
"They're friends now," the source told People in the same interview. "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."
This latest display of amicability was shown in December 2024 when Nordegren hugged Woods after he and their son Charlie took second place at the 2024 PNC Championship. The moment of their embrace has since gone viral on social media, perhaps proving that some hatchets can truly be buried.
