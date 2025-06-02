WNBA star Rickea Jackson trolls social media rumors amid LA Sparks absence
Rising WNBA star Rickea Jackson has missed several games this season for a variety of reasons. The second-year wing missed three games for the Los Angeles Sparks after being placed in concussion protocol, before returning for one game.
This weekend, Jackson again missed time and it was revealed after the game by head coach Lynne Roberts that she is away from the team for "personal reasons."
There is currently no timetable for her return, but the Sparks do not return to action until Friday, June 6, against the Dallas Wings.
MORE: Rickea Jackson stuns in sheer minidress at NBA All-Star Weekend
“Rickea is a big part of our organization and our team,” Roberts said after the game. “She’s taking personal time, and we support her. We’re excited to get her back when she’s ready to be back.”
After Roberts' comments, social media was buzzing with rumors and fans trying to uncover why the promising player is away from the team. The rumors consisted of anything from pregnancy to requesting a trade, because social media will always go to the extremes.
Jackson clearly caught wind of the pregnancy rumors and decided to have some fun on social media by trolling those who were spreading that information.
MORE: Kevin Hart gets trolled by WNBA star Rickea Jackson over height during selfie
The former Tennessee Vols standout posted a selfie on X in her workout gear, while holding a WNBA ball against her stomach.
"It's a girl," she cheekily captioned the photo.
Well played.
Whatever the reason for Jackson's absence, hopefully she is doing well and keeping her peace. Whenever she returns to the court, the fans will welcome her with open arms.
MORE: WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics
In three appearances this season, the former No. 4 overall pick is averaging 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
The Sparks travel to face the Wings on Friday, June 6, in the WNBA Commissioner's CUp. Tip-off at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ION.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?