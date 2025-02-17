Kevin Hart gets trolled by WNBA star Rickea Jackson over height during selfie
If there is ever an event involving celebrities, you know Kevin Hart is going to be there. That was the case once again on Sunday evening for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The comedian was announcing the game -- which was met by mixed reviews from fans -- and after the final whistle everyone wanted to snap a photo with the megastar.
Among those who linked up with Hart on the court was rising WNBA star Rickea Jackson, who competed in the Celebrity All-Star Game on Saturday.
MORE: Kevin Hart dwarfed by WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards
"You gotta bend down low to take a picture," Rickea joked.
At one point, after DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings and Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics joined in, Hart looked to Jackson and said, "What's with all these dumb*ss heels on."
The roast session continued on social media after the video went viral with Jackson tweeting, "The smallest guy I’ve ever met in my lifeeee😭😭😭😭."
MORE: Rickea Jackson stuns in sheer minidress at NBA All-Star Weekend
Carrington shared her own POV of the viral exchange, referring to Hart as her "short king."
The comments were equally as hilarious with some commentors saying the WNBA stars were treating Kevin Hart like a little nephew and others comparing their reactions to finding a leprechaun in the garden.
He may be short, but his money is long.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots