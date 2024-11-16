WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics
Los Angeles Sparks guard Rickea Jackson was one of the top rookies in the WNBA and her star shined brighter and brighter as the season went on.
Jackson is a marketer's dream which was proven by her historic shoe deal and her stellar pre-game fashion every week.
While it is now the offseason, Jackson is staying busy with a new campaign for Beats by Dre.
Jackson shared the "Beats Academy" ad on Instagram to give a look at the campaign as the Sparks hold out hope to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
She later shared several photos from the Beats by Dre campaign on Instagram, where she boasts over 339,000 followers.
As they say, she understood the assignment.
Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in the draft class.
She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.
During her rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The future is bright in LA.
