WNBA's Rickea Jackson serves flawless face card in new promo pics

Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks is one of the brightest young stars in the WNBA, and she brought her stunning style to a new Beats by Dre campaign.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / Newscom World
In this story:

Los Angeles Sparks guard Rickea Jackson was one of the top rookies in the WNBA and her star shined brighter and brighter as the season went on.

Jackson is a marketer's dream which was proven by her historic shoe deal and her stellar pre-game fashion every week.

While it is now the offseason, Jackson is staying busy with a new campaign for Beats by Dre.

Jackson shared the "Beats Academy" ad on Instagram to give a look at the campaign as the Sparks hold out hope to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

She later shared several photos from the Beats by Dre campaign on Instagram, where she boasts over 339,000 followers.

Rickea Jackson, Beats by Dre
Rickea Jackson/Instagram
Rickea Jackson, Beats by Dre
Rickea Jackson/Instagram

Rickea Jackson, Beats by Dre
Rickea Jackson/Instagram
Rickea Jackson, Beats by Dre
Rickea Jackson/Instagram

As they say, she understood the assignment.

Jackson was a star for the Tennessee Volunteers, earning two First-Team All-SEC nods to end her career. Averaging over 20 points per game in her final year, Jackson was viewed as one of the most prolific scorers in the draft class.

Rickea Jackson, WNBA, Los Angeles Spark
IMAGO/Newscom World

She was widely considered one of the best natural scorer's in the 2024 class.

During her rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. The future is bright in LA.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

