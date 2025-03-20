A'ja Wilson's Signature Nike Sneakers Drop Early This Weekend
Over the past few years, several WNBA players have launched signature sneaker lines. Most sportswear brands were once reticent about investing heavily in women's basketball players.
However, we now have the results to prove that women's basketball player's signature sneakers are even more popular than their male counterparts in the NBA.
Last month, Nike officially unveiled the first signature sneaker for Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson. The highly-anticipated Nike A'One is scheduled to launch in the "Pink Aura" colorway on May 6, 2025.
However, the hype around Wilson's debut hoop shoe is too great to wait until then. DICK'S Sporting Goods is giving athletes and fans early access to the Nike A'One this weekend.
DICK'S Sporting Goods is hosting a pop-up at two of its Las Vegas store locations this weekend on Saturday, March 22. The event is to celebrate the limited, early release of the Aces center's first signature sneaker.
Both stores will provide early access to the Nike A'Ones, offering roughly 250 adult ($110) and 50 youth ($90) pairs at each location.
The shoes will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors open at 9:00 a.m. PDT (local time).
The two locations are: DICK'S Sporting Goods - Fashion Show Mall. 3200 Las Vegas Blvd, Suite D700. Las Vegas, NV 89109. Plus, DICK'S Sporting Goods - Galleria At Sunset. 1308 West Sunset Road. Henderson, NV 89014.
It is safe to say that the 150 pairs of the Nike A'One will fly off the shelves in no time. From there, fans can either visit sneaker resale websites or wait until the official launch date in May.
The Nike A'One looks good and is expected to play even better on the court. The performance mode has personalized design details that honor Wilson's family history.
Additionally, it features performance technology like Cushlon 3.0 foam, a reimagined traction pattern, and a breathable mesh upper.
Later this Spring, fans can buy the matching apparel collection accompanying that official launch of the Nike A'One. In addition to clothing, the collection will include slides and other hooper-approved gear.
