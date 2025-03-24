The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark admits insane competitiveness can ruin Christmas

To be a transcendent basketball star, the Indiana Fever phenom has a legendary competitive side. That can get her into trouble with family and friends.

Matthew Graham

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark has that innate competitive edge that all the GOATs talk about as driving them to be the best their sport has ever seen.

Unfortunately, it's alo the kind of trait that can be annoying to her family and friends.

In a newly released clip of her highly-anticipated interview on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," the Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Indiana Fever phenom admits that her desire to always have to win can be a frustrating quality for those closest to the 23-year-old Nike-sponsored superstar.

Caitlin Clark
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of the motivation that defined her future greatness was to be better than her older brother Blake Clark, who played football for the Iowa State Cyclones. The clip starts off with little sister admitting that motivated her to ditch training wheels after only one day when she was only three years old. (Clark also has a younger brother, Colin.)

"That encapsulates what I know of you as a human being," Letterman poses. "It's that competitive drive that overrides every little daily occurrence. Am I right about that?"

"Yeah," Clark responds. "Sometimes that's good. Sometimes that's bad."

Caitlin Clark
Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When is it bad?"

"Oh gosh," Clark continues, wearing a fantastic sparkly blazer in front of a big audience. "When I'm just playing, like, a casual card game with my family or my friends. And then everybody hates me by the end of the night. And I'm like, 'Oh great, I ruined Christmas.' And it's like, 'I won't do that this year.'"

Caitlin Clar
Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

She follows up by saying, she knows that she can't win every time, but she wants to.

Clark, always the competitor, then shares a story about always being so sweaty for Halloween wanting to get to as many houses as possible. Even that too though, while adorable now, was frustrating and annoying for her parents, Brent and Anne, because they'd always lose her since she was so fast.

You can watch the full clip below.

Caitlin Clark
Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

