WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark admits insane competitiveness can ruin Christmas
Caitlin Clark has that innate competitive edge that all the GOATs talk about as driving them to be the best their sport has ever seen.
Unfortunately, it's alo the kind of trait that can be annoying to her family and friends.
In a newly released clip of her highly-anticipated interview on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," the Iowa Hawkeyes legend and Indiana Fever phenom admits that her desire to always have to win can be a frustrating quality for those closest to the 23-year-old Nike-sponsored superstar.
Much of the motivation that defined her future greatness was to be better than her older brother Blake Clark, who played football for the Iowa State Cyclones. The clip starts off with little sister admitting that motivated her to ditch training wheels after only one day when she was only three years old. (Clark also has a younger brother, Colin.)
"That encapsulates what I know of you as a human being," Letterman poses. "It's that competitive drive that overrides every little daily occurrence. Am I right about that?"
"Yeah," Clark responds. "Sometimes that's good. Sometimes that's bad."
"When is it bad?"
"Oh gosh," Clark continues, wearing a fantastic sparkly blazer in front of a big audience. "When I'm just playing, like, a casual card game with my family or my friends. And then everybody hates me by the end of the night. And I'm like, 'Oh great, I ruined Christmas.' And it's like, 'I won't do that this year.'"
She follows up by saying, she knows that she can't win every time, but she wants to.
Clark, always the competitor, then shares a story about always being so sweaty for Halloween wanting to get to as many houses as possible. Even that too though, while adorable now, was frustrating and annoying for her parents, Brent and Anne, because they'd always lose her since she was so fast.
You can watch the full clip below.