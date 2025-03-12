Caitlin Clark zings Fever bestie Lexie Hull's toned-ab fits for Unrivaled
Caitlin Clark loves to have fun with her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
Even from afar, the WNBA superstar is always watching Hull, waiting for the perfect moment to pounce on social media. And apparently the 23-year-old transcendent pop culture icon wanted to compliment her bestie's perfectly-toned abs that are front and center in many of her Unrivaled fits.
Hull, 25, posted an Instagram carousel roundup, captioning it, "winter in Miami ☀️," which is really rubbing it in for anyone living in Indiana or anywhere cold.
The most ab-revealing of Hull's fits is the light brown crop top with matching athleisure pants that was shared by Unrivaled as well earlier in the summer.
Clark commented, "Dude mix in the ab workout ... probs would be smart."
Obviously she's being 100% sarcastic, since like Clark, it's obvious that Hull has been spending much of her Miami months hitting the gym to be in peek physical shape. And as the related link above mentions, the former Iowa Hawkeyes icon has looked shredded as well in recent photos.
Clark is always lurking to comment on Hull's posts, like she did with another ab-revealing fit when the ex-Stanford Cardinal, who is also tight with fellow alum Cameron Brink, was vacationing in Hawaii.
With high expectations for the Fever this upcoming season, Clark and Hull are showing they're preparing to take their games to the next level.
