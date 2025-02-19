Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 PE in Indiana Fever colorway allegedly leaks
Caitlin Clark fans have been getting impatient as they wait for the WNBA Rookie of the Year's signature Nike sneaker which is expected to debut in 2026.
However, to kick off her sophomore season with the Indiana Fever, Clark will be rolling out a special Nike Player Exclusive (PE).
While the 2025 WNBA season is still a few months away, Just Fresh Kicks on X provided a sneak peek at Clark's new Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE that will come in a Fever colorway.
In late July 2024, Clark unveiled a Nike Kobe Protro 5 PE that donned the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes and was reminiscent of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Bruce Lee" sneaker that she wore multiple times during her rookie season.
She also received a sky blue Nike Kobe 6 PE in August and custom Nike PE golf cleats with a flashy feature during her appearance at The Annika Pro-Am.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
Clark took the winter off rather than accepting a lucrative offer with the groundbreaking Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league to enjoy some rest and time away from the court. Clark had been playing for nearly a year straight after leading Iowa to a second consecutive runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament and immediately going into her rookie training camp.
With a revamped roster in Indiana, the Fever are among the title favorites for Clark's sophomore campaign.
