The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark looks completely jacked as photo of buff arms goes viral

The Indiana Fever All-Star may be even harder to stop next season after a photo of her ripped arms surfaces.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a three-point basket Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a three-point basket Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark dominated in her first season in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever. With all the hype coming out the Iowa Hawkeyes as the No. 1 overall pick, she delivered. While she hopes to improve in her second season, Clark looks like she’s been hitting the gym — big time.

The 23-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game last season despite teams trying to get physical with her. Clark, who is coming into next season with some sweet new Nike kicks, is also coming in with a new physique as well. Good luck bullying buff Clark around the court next season. A photo of her with some clenched biceps went viral on Saturday as she looks completely jacked.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark's agent makes shocking claim about WNBA pay, salary

Clark is listed at 6-foot-0 and 152 pounds. They may need to update the weight if she packed on all that muscle.

She’s apparently spent the offseason not only rooting on boyfriend Connor McCaffrey and his Butler Bulldogs team, but crushing in the gym.

Caitlin Clark, WNBA, Indiana Fever
Clark also hit the golf course this offseason playing in the LPGA Gainbridge Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club in Florida. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Fever also bolstered the roster around Clark in the offseason, adding stars DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard.

The new look Fever and the new buff Clark will be a scary team to face next season.

Caitlin Clark sits on the Indiana Fever bench during warm-ups
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News