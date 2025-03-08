Caitlin Clark looks completely jacked as photo of buff arms goes viral
Caitlin Clark dominated in her first season in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever. With all the hype coming out the Iowa Hawkeyes as the No. 1 overall pick, she delivered. While she hopes to improve in her second season, Clark looks like she’s been hitting the gym — big time.
The 23-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game last season despite teams trying to get physical with her. Clark, who is coming into next season with some sweet new Nike kicks, is also coming in with a new physique as well. Good luck bullying buff Clark around the court next season. A photo of her with some clenched biceps went viral on Saturday as she looks completely jacked.
Clark is listed at 6-foot-0 and 152 pounds. They may need to update the weight if she packed on all that muscle.
She’s apparently spent the offseason not only rooting on boyfriend Connor McCaffrey and his Butler Bulldogs team, but crushing in the gym.
The Fever also bolstered the roster around Clark in the offseason, adding stars DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Natasha Howard.
The new look Fever and the new buff Clark will be a scary team to face next season.
