Meet Yana Egorian: Russian fencer labeled 'hottest Olympian ever'
With the 2024 Paris Olympics underway, Yana Egorian is a name to watch.
The 30-year-old fencing sensation from Russia is a household name and for good reason. Egorian, who has been labeled the "hottest Olympian ever," is a two-time gold medalist and six-time European champion.
She won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio for both individual women's individual sabre and the team event.
Egorian boasts over 98,000 followers on Instagram
She is considered a darling of the Russian media and has generated headlines from her social media presence and her laundry list of accomplishments in fencing.
Along with the two Olympic golds and six European Championships, Egorian has, who was previously ranked No. 1 in the world, has won two World Championships.
Unfortunately, due to ongoing battles between Russia and the International Olympic Committee, Egorian and teammates Sofya Velikaya, Olga Nikitina and Sofia Pozdniakova, were refused for the 2024 Paris Olympics after vetting from the International Fencing Federation.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11, and will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New bffs: Angel Reese, Tyla share adorable moment after exchange love on IG
Fiesta Fever: Caitlin Clark’s epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skenes’ dominant loss
Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake
New kicks players?: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal