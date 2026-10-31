Packers Trade for Jonathan Taylor More Likely After Latest Josh Jacobs Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are in fact in on a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told Packers On SI on Saturday.

“It’s on the table,” a source said without going any further. Taylor won’t come cheap because other teams are interested and the Colts don’t need to make the deal.

According to Tom Pelissero’s Substack , The Sweep, the Colts already have rejected an offer of a second-round pick plus an additional draft pick.

“The Colts haven’t told other teams exactly what they want for Taylor,” Pelissero wrote, “but it makes sense they’d want something close to deal the Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2022 in exchange for 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round picks plus a 2024 fifth-rounder.”

The return of Josh Jacobs to the lineup seemed to throw cold water on any interest in acquiring a running back. However, WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay obtained records from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department from its investigation of the May incident that led to Jacobs’ no-contest plea for misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property. Those records show additional allegations from before he joined the Packers in 2024.

Pros of Trading for Jonathan Taylor

The Packers would be getting a younger player (Taylor will turn 28 in January and Jacobs will turn 29 in February), a player with less wear and tear (257 fewer touches), a more explosive player (4.8 yards per carry for his career compared to 4.2 for Jacobs) and a player under contract through 2028 (compared to 2027 for Jacobs).

Jacobs is one of the better running backs in the NFL. Taylor is one of the best.

Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards in 2024, 1,585 yards in 2025 and is on pace for 1,426 yards in 2026. His 4.2-yard average this season is the lowest of his career; he averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is shown during the game against the Packers in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor has home-run speed. Since the start of the 2025 season, only Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson have more 20-yard runs than Taylor. Only Henry has more 20-yard touchdowns. His big-play ability would work with Green Bay’s big-play offense.

Like Jacobs, Taylor is an adept receiver. He caught 46 passes last season, when he scored a league-high 20 total touchdowns.

He has 17 fumbles out of 1,691 career rushes. Jacobs has 17 fumbles out of 1,872 career rushes. So, from that perspective, both players are reliable ball-carriers.

Cons of Trading for Jonathan Taylor

As was shown with the return of Jacobs, the problem with the Packers’ running game is the guys doing the blocking and not the guys doing the running.

Green Bay is on pace to finish with the worst rushing average in NFL history. The rushing attack is as bad with Jacobs as it was without him.

On Thursday against Carolina, which entered the game with the worst rushing defense in the NFL, the Packers mustered 66 rushing yards with a 2.5 average. Jacobs carried the ball 21 times with a long gain of a pitiful 6 yards. Half of the team’s 26 rushing attempts gained 1 yard or less.

So, would Taylor actually solve the team’s problems? Or would the team’s limited capital to pull off a trade be better used on a high-quality run-blocking lineman?

Speaking of draft capital, the Packers do not have a first-round pick in 2027 following the Micah Parsons trade. They do have a second-round pick and will have multiple mid-round selections with the compensatory selections coming their way after losing Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and Quay Walker in free agency.

Still, for a team with holes in the lineup, not having first- or second-round picks to provide young and inexpensive talent would be a challenge.

Financial Impact of Trading for Jonathan Taylor

Taylor is under contract through the 2028 season, so the Packers would have him for two-and-a-half seasons.

If Taylor is traded, the acquiring team would inherit his two-year, $44 million contract, but the $15 million signing bonus would remain on the Colts’ ledger for cap purposes.

Taylor has a base salary of $6.98 million for this season; the acquiring team would only have to pay for the pro-rated portion of what’s left. Taylor has base salaries of $15 million in 2027, which would be guaranteed if on the roster after the Super Bowl, and $9.46 million (with a $7.5 million roster bonus) in 2028.

Taylor would be another expensive player on a roster filled with expensive players. However, the Packers could move on from Jacobs, who has a $12.2 million base salary for the 2027 season, to mostly fund Taylor’s contract.

Latest Revelations on Josh Jacobs Could Impact Potential Trade

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to records, three other women came forward with similar allegations. One told Hobart-Lawrence police about an alleged incident from January 2022, when Jacobs was with the Raiders.

From WGBA’s extensive story: “According to the records, the woman alleged Jacobs slapped her across the face and later took her cellphone as she attempted to leave his residence. The woman told investigators that Jacobs grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down and later threw her onto the floor. The woman also alleged Jacobs spit on her and grabbed her by the throat.”

The Packers and the NFL conducted their own investigations; it’s not known if they were allowed to view these records and were aware of the past allegations when the league activated Jacobs and the Packers put him in the lineup. And if they were aware, did they deem them as not credible?

One source recently said that while the NFL classified its investigation as ongoing after removing Jacobs from the exempt list, the case had been closed unless and until it gained access to video of the incident involving Jacobs. Release of the video has been blocked by the victim and Jacobs.

It’s always been the expectation that the league would suspend Jacobs. The question was whether it would be a six-game suspension, with Jacobs’ time on the exempt list covering the punishment, or if he would be suspended for additional games.

The league on Saturday said it would “review these allegations.”

Jacobs’ legal team offered its response on Saturday: “The Brown County District Attorney’s office had these uncorroborated, old, and previously unreported allegations for months. They conducted their own exhaustive investigation, along with the police department, and the D.A. determined that only two misdemeanor charges were warranted. They then entered into a plea agreement with Josh Jacobs. Josh has repeatedly expressed his remorse and is honoring the terms of the agreement.”

Jacobs has played in the last two games.

“I’m excited to be back with the team, with the guys,” he said after his first practice on Oct. 21. “I want to say thank you to the organization really for supporting me throughout this whole process and how everything played out.

“With that being said, I can’t get into a lot of things like specifics of things but, obviously, I’m remorseful and sorry for putting this team in this situation. Sometimes when you go through life, situations occur and a 4-second, 3-second decision can alter your life, honestly. But with that being said, still a human being, man, still trying to learn, still trying to grow from the whole process.”

His touchdown celebration after his first touchdown against Carolina went viral; Jacobs said the Prime Video broadcast didn’t show the “whole celebration.”

At the unofficial midpoint of the season, @JacobWestendorf has his list of risers and fallers for the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/zFbeojdz2n — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 31, 2026

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