Jonathan Taylor's Favorable Extension is Telling About Colts' Future

It was a much easier negotiating period this time around for Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Colts and Taylor have agreed to a two-year, $44 million extension that can be worth up to $47 million. The deal includes $39 million guaranteed and ties Taylor to the Colts through the 2028 season.

Another big running back deal: three-time Pro-Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement today on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed, per @rapsheet and me.



Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa of @FirstRoundMgmt and… pic.twitter.com/8DsowuNjG0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

Taylor has become one of the best players in franchise history since he was drafted in 2020. As he enters his seventh season, Taylor has racked up 1551 carries for 7,598 yards and a franchise-record 69 rushing touchdowns. He has also been named to three Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021.

Taylor expressed earlier in the offseason that he wanted to end his career with the Colts, and this extension goes a long way in accomplishing that goal.

"I’d definitely love to be a Colt for life," Taylor said in June. "I think I’ve already expressed that to them throughout the years. Just from college coming here – you grow up in college a little bit to a young man and then now, growing into an adult, this is like a third home of mine. ... Not every building is like this, and I’ve heard some stories now, especially from guys coming from other places, and it’s not like this everywhere.”

Running Back Market Exploding

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's extension isn't the only big running back deal to get done this week. The Atlanta Falcons and Bijan Robinson agreed to a three-year, $66.75 million deal that can be worth up to $75 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Robinson's extension likely paved the way for the Colts and Taylor to get a deal done. When Taylor was informed of Robinson's extension, he mentioned contacting his agent, Malki Kawa, to see where things stood with his deal.

"I've got to go talk to my agent too," Taylor said on Tuesday. "I've got to go talk to him and see where things are at. I've been trying to just focus on getting better, making sure I'm staying in shape. So, like I said, I have faith, so I'm going to tap in and check in with him now that you guys broke the news to me."

For years, the running back market was one of the lowest in the NFL as teams began to devalue the position. Taylor and the Colts went through a very public and messy negotiation battle in 2023 that saw Taylor earn a three-year, $42 million deal. At $14 million per season, Taylor was the third-highest-paid running back in the league at that time.

Three years later, Taylor's new deal averages $22 million per year, putting him just behind Robinson for the second-highest-paid running back in the league. It is also the richest third contract for a running back in NFL history.

There has definitely been a switch in how teams view the value of the running back position. And with another big-time running back in the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs also due for an extension, the market will only continue to rise.

Taylor's Extension Speaks to Colts' Current Outlook

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was little debate that an extension between the Colts and Taylor would get done. Both sides expressed affection for one another both privately and publicly and their desire to get a deal done.

However, the length of the deal could signal how the future in Indy is murky at best. The Colts have not made the playoffs since Taylor's rookie season in 2020. General manager Chris Ballard is on the hot seat to get the team back to the postseason in the final year of his contract.

A two-year extension for one of the best running backs in the game could seem like the Colts and Taylor are hedging their bets. Indy might not want to be tied long-term to a running back on his third contract if the franchise is headed for a rebuild. On the flip side, Taylor likely does not want to take part in a large-scale rebuild as he enters the final years of his career.

Despite not knowing what the future holds for this team, it is a good move for both sides. The Colts lock up their franchise running back for the foreseeable future and aren't tied to a big-time contract long-term. Meanwhile, Taylor gets paid what he is due as one of the best in the league at a position that typically does not receive big third contracts.

There was no need for the black hoodie this time around. JT is here to stay.

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