Why Bears Must Respond to Seahawks' Quenton Nelson Trade, 49ers' DeForest Buckner Deal

The Chicago Bears front office cannot continue collectively sitting on their hands as the rest of the NFC is making moves.

Tuesday was a major day for the conference on the trade market, and both players dealt could've helped the cause in the Windy City.

The Seattle Seahawks landed eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round draft pick. Indianapolis continued selling off pieces following a 2-5 start, dealing defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

Seattle lands a star in the interior offensive line to spruce up a lagging running game that's ranked No. 31 in the NFL through seven games, just in time for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears in Week 8. Chicago had interest in acquiring Nelson before the trade was completed. Regardless of whether that was a position of need with Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson is a good question, but the Bears now face off against a player they were unable to land in a deal.

The Niners, meanwhile, get interior help on the other side of the ball to directly respond to the Seahawks' big move. Chicago did have a need there alongside Grady Jarrett, but again, failed to meet the Colts' asking price.

If this season doesn't end in a deeper run than last season, you could pinpoint the exact day the front office's ambitions weren't meeting the moment.

Ryan Poles Cannot Waste This Moment For the Bears

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GM Ryan Poles is who's been with the Bears the longest of the key figureheads. Chicago has already gotten a good return on Ben Johnson's offensive system and Dennis Allen's defensive schemes in a year-plus of their regime, but Poles had some bumps in the road during the early years.

The depth chart he's built has been good enough to start 5-2, even with Caleb Williams missing two games. We don't know if this is a playoff-ready roster, though.

There are clear needs in the defensive interior, while another outside corner could be handy. Left tackle could be a need too, depending on who you ask. Linebacker and defensive end could use some temporary depth after injuries to T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo.

If any of those positions prevent the Bears from winning the NFC North, or fail to go on a deep playoff run, it's on Poles.

We'll see what Poles does to rectify the issues before November 10.