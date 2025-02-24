Wynn Las Vegas Hosts Philadelphia Eagles for Exclusive Super Bowl LIX Celebration
On Saturday, February 22, Wynn Las Vegas hosted the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX win.
The event was attended by key players from the team, including Saquon Barkley, Josh Sweat, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Kenneth Gainwell, Mekhi Becton, and Thomas Booker IV, among others.
The celebration began at Delilah, a modern supper club at Wynn Las Vegas, where the Eagles enjoyed a private dinner to mark their victory.
After dinner, the team made their way to XS Nightclub, a popular nightlife destination in Las Vegas, around 11:30 p.m.
They were welcomed with a special celebration at the club. A personalized announcement over the microphone said, “Give it up for the champs, the Philadelphia Eagles!” and the team’s anthem, “Fly Eagles Fly,” played in the background.
The club was decorated with large signs and LED screens reading “2025 champions.” Customized play money rained from the ceiling, spelling out “2025 champs,” and green and white confetti streamed through the air.
A stunning five-tiered cake, designed to look like a football, completed the festive atmosphere.
RELATED: Eagles' Young Defensive Star Suffered Torn Triceps In Super Bowl
The Eagles celebrated from a VIP area before taking the stage to show off their championship belts. They then sprayed champagne into the crowd to share their excitement with the fans in attendance.
The evening was headlined by The Chainsmokers, the popular DJ duo and Wynn Nightlife residents, who kept the energy high with their performance.
The Eagles and their guests celebrated until around 2:30 a.m., wrapping up an unforgettable night of festivities in honor of their Super Bowl victory.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock