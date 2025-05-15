The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes upstages Patrick’s brother’s birthday photo with colorful fit

Jackson Mahomes poses with his big bro’s wife and friend for his 25th birthday.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes (left) and Jackson Mahomes, the wife and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, attend the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes (left) and Jackson Mahomes, the wife and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, attend the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While big brother Patrick Mahomes gets the spotlight being the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has a younger brother who celebrated his 25th birthday on Thursday. This time it wasn’t Patrick stealing his thunder, it was Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes.

Jackson is a social media influencer with 1.1 million followers on TikTok and 231K on Instagram. He’s a fixture at Chiefs games like at the Super Bowl when he posed with Brittany in one of the lone highlights before the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Chiefs.

Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

He’s close with his 29-year-old superstar QB brother, also posing with him after games like after the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick and Jackson Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

For his big 25th, Jackson posted a picture of Brittany and her friend Miranda on his IG Stories. Brittany definitely was in a can’t-miss fit with all the colors.

Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick, meanwhile is hosting a charity golf tournament in Las Vegas and that could be where they all are to celebrate Jackson’s big day.

Jackson and Patrick also have a sister, Mia Randall, who was born in 2011.

Happy birthday to Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes
Jackson Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

