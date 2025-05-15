Brittany Mahomes upstages Patrick’s brother’s birthday photo with colorful fit
While big brother Patrick Mahomes gets the spotlight being the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, he has a younger brother who celebrated his 25th birthday on Thursday. This time it wasn’t Patrick stealing his thunder, it was Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes.
Jackson is a social media influencer with 1.1 million followers on TikTok and 231K on Instagram. He’s a fixture at Chiefs games like at the Super Bowl when he posed with Brittany in one of the lone highlights before the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Chiefs.
He’s close with his 29-year-old superstar QB brother, also posing with him after games like after the AFC Championship Game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
For his big 25th, Jackson posted a picture of Brittany and her friend Miranda on his IG Stories. Brittany definitely was in a can’t-miss fit with all the colors.
Patrick, meanwhile is hosting a charity golf tournament in Las Vegas and that could be where they all are to celebrate Jackson’s big day.
Jackson and Patrick also have a sister, Mia Randall, who was born in 2011.
Happy birthday to Jackson Mahomes.
