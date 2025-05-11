The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes shares rare photos of baby Golden with siblings Sterling, Bronze

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posts some touching Mother’s Day family moments.

Matt Ryan

Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes had an “amazing” Mother’s Day with her three kids and husband Patrick Mahomes. She shared some more intimate photos of her oldest kids with new baby Golden that will melt your heart.

The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had a lot of family time since the offseason hit where she and Patrick took the kids on an epic theme park trip where daughter Sterling, 4, gave a Disney Princess a mean-girl look for a photo, and son Bronze, 2, wasn’t very happy to see Mickey Mouse. They also had a fun Easter where the couple shared the first public family photo with daughter Golden, who was born in January.

Patrick Mahomes and family
Patrick and the kids on vacation at a theme park. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After an adults-only trip to Florida for Formula 1 Miami where Brittany had a ton of fun and too many martinis, it was once again all about the kids for the day honoring mom.

Brittany posted a glimpse of Golden and then an adorable photo of Golden reaching out for her mama.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She followed it up with the cutest post on Instagram Stories of Bronze and Sterling with their new baby sister and wrote a touching tribute to all moms out there:

“My greatest joy in life is being a Mama! I Thank the Lord every day for allowing me to become a mom and also choosing me to be their mom! They bring me so much happiness and I love every second of every day that I get to spend with them 🥹🙏🏻🤍 Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing moms out there!!!”

Sterling and Bronze with Golden
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

She of course covered her face as they haven’t shared a full photo of the baby yet.

But, that’s what it’s all about. Happy Mother’s Day to Brittany Mahomes and all moms out there.

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and three kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships