Brittany Mahomes shares rare photos of baby Golden with siblings Sterling, Bronze
Brittany Mahomes had an “amazing” Mother’s Day with her three kids and husband Patrick Mahomes. She shared some more intimate photos of her oldest kids with new baby Golden that will melt your heart.
The 29-year-old wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had a lot of family time since the offseason hit where she and Patrick took the kids on an epic theme park trip where daughter Sterling, 4, gave a Disney Princess a mean-girl look for a photo, and son Bronze, 2, wasn’t very happy to see Mickey Mouse. They also had a fun Easter where the couple shared the first public family photo with daughter Golden, who was born in January.
After an adults-only trip to Florida for Formula 1 Miami where Brittany had a ton of fun and too many martinis, it was once again all about the kids for the day honoring mom.
Brittany posted a glimpse of Golden and then an adorable photo of Golden reaching out for her mama.
She followed it up with the cutest post on Instagram Stories of Bronze and Sterling with their new baby sister and wrote a touching tribute to all moms out there:
“My greatest joy in life is being a Mama! I Thank the Lord every day for allowing me to become a mom and also choosing me to be their mom! They bring me so much happiness and I love every second of every day that I get to spend with them 🥹🙏🏻🤍 Happy Mothers Day to all the amazing moms out there!!!”
She of course covered her face as they haven’t shared a full photo of the baby yet.
But, that’s what it’s all about. Happy Mother’s Day to Brittany Mahomes and all moms out there.
