Brittany Mahomes shares F1 Miami party weekend with Patrick full of 'martinis'
It’s tough being a mom, and even tougher being a mom of three young kids. Brittany Mahomes has played a lot of supermom lately with her little ones, but it was time to let loose over the weekend with husband and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Miami for Formula 1.
Brittany, 29, just had the couple’s third child in daughter Golden Raye in January to bring the family total to three with daughter Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. The family just returned from an epic theme park trip where Bronze was not happy to see Mickey Mouse, while Sterling gave a mean-girl look to a Disney princess. Despite that, it looked like they had a good time.
After an Easter where Patrick and Brittany posted the first public family photo with baby Golden in it, they couple that has been together since high school and married in 2022 jetted off to South Beach without the kids where Brittany rocked some breathtaking boots while out with Patrick.
They had an amazing weekend full of great fits, races, an MLS soccer game to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play, and lots of adult beverages. Brittany wrote on her Instagram post, “Lots of laughs, lots of martinis 🤭.”
Hey, mom’s gotta have fun, too. Brittany deserves some time to let loose, and it looked like she had a great time. She better have because it’s back home to the chaos and fun for Brittany (and Patrick).
