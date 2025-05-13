The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes is emotional with toddler Bronze getting ‘good mama’ praise

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tears up over a post with the couple’s 2-year-old son.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Brittany Mahomes react before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes continues to have so many adorable moments with all three of hers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ kids.

The 29-year-old mom and NFL WAG has been quite busy since the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. She and Patrick took the kids on a Florida theme park trip where daughter Sterling, 4, had a hilarious mean-girl look for a Disney Princess, and son Bronze, 2, wasn’t so happy to meet Mickey Mouse.

Patrick Mahomes and family
Patrick and the kids on vacation at a theme park. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After an amazing Easter where they showed the first public family photo with new baby girl Golden, the two had some fun in Miami — maybe a little too much fun — before returning home to the kids where Brittany had an amazing Mother’s Day and even showed off rare photos of Sterling and Bronze with Golden, as well as them having some fun on their elite toys.

Sterling Mahomes, Bronze Mahomes
@brittanylynne/Instagram

For her Tuesday workout, Brittany didn’t have her “fav workout partner” Golden this time, or Sterling with her weight set, but Bronze by her side. She wrote, “My boyyy 🥹🤍” on a post from her trainer praising her as “such a good mama.”

Brittany Mahomes and son Bronze
Brittany Mahomes

Bronze certainly has that 2-year-old energy going and we know he can work up an appetite.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It’s yet another adorable family moment with Bronze involved.

Patrick Mahomes and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

