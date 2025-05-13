Brittany Mahomes is emotional with toddler Bronze getting ‘good mama’ praise
Brittany Mahomes continues to have so many adorable moments with all three of hers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ kids.
The 29-year-old mom and NFL WAG has been quite busy since the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. She and Patrick took the kids on a Florida theme park trip where daughter Sterling, 4, had a hilarious mean-girl look for a Disney Princess, and son Bronze, 2, wasn’t so happy to meet Mickey Mouse.
After an amazing Easter where they showed the first public family photo with new baby girl Golden, the two had some fun in Miami — maybe a little too much fun — before returning home to the kids where Brittany had an amazing Mother’s Day and even showed off rare photos of Sterling and Bronze with Golden, as well as them having some fun on their elite toys.
For her Tuesday workout, Brittany didn’t have her “fav workout partner” Golden this time, or Sterling with her weight set, but Bronze by her side. She wrote, “My boyyy 🥹🤍” on a post from her trainer praising her as “such a good mama.”
Bronze certainly has that 2-year-old energy going and we know he can work up an appetite.
It’s yet another adorable family moment with Bronze involved.
