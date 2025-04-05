Gracie Hunt reveals mystery man new boyfriend with possible Chiefs connection
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt revealed a new boyfriend on social media with a potential connection to the team.
Gracie, 26, is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt. She’s also a former Miss Kansas in 2021 and was a fit star all season with looks like her sparkly gold minidress that was the team’s biggest highlight at the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt reveals 26 life lessons turning 26 in men’s collared fit
Gracie was dating former East Carolina Pirates quarterback and real estate broker Cody Keith since September, but had unfollowed and deleted all traces of him on social media in early March. Keith also recently seemingly confirmed the breakup with his Instagram post.
Now, there’s no doubt it’s not only over between the two, as Gracie has moved on with a new love interest in a shocking IG post announcing her relationship. She wrote, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string ❤️.” She then showed off pictures of them at the “place” she mentioned, which is Arrowhead Stadium.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday 'twin' note to little sister Ava
The fact she broke the news at the stadium and mentioned it definitely raises the possibility her mystery man works with the team somehow. That also means Gracie has known him since she was 18 since she said 7.5 years.
Congrats to Gracie Hunt on her new boyfriend, whomever he is. And here’s to her old relationship with Cody Keith that’s now officially closed.