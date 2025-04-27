The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks fire-red dress at White House with new boyfriend

The 26-year-old Hunt shows off the first photos out with her new mystery man.

Kansas City Chiefs ownership family member Gracie Hunt prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs ownership family member Gracie Hunt prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since Gracie Hunt revealed she had a new mystery man in her life at the beginning of the month, she hasn’t shown him off any more until now while at an event at the White House.

The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas broke up with her boyfriend Cody Keith sometime after the Super Bowl, deleting all traces of him on social media, and he had a dig at her he posted shortly after that.

Hunt then went very public with her new man, saying, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string ❤️.” She then showed off pictures of them at the “place” she mentioned, which is Arrowhead Stadium, meaning he could have Chiefs ties.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

For the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Gracie went on behalf of Fox News and first showed off in a fire-red dress as the Chiefs fit queen usually does.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

She also showed off she was there with her new boyfriend, who is yet to be revealed by name.

Gracie Hunt and man
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

As well as an adorable shot of the two of them together out in Washington D.C. looking at the Washington Monument.

Gracie Hunt and boyfriend
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Here’s the rest of her photos from their time together at the event.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

