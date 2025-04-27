Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks fire-red dress at White House with new boyfriend
Since Gracie Hunt revealed she had a new mystery man in her life at the beginning of the month, she hasn’t shown him off any more until now while at an event at the White House.
The 26-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas broke up with her boyfriend Cody Keith sometime after the Super Bowl, deleting all traces of him on social media, and he had a dig at her he posted shortly after that.
Hunt then went very public with her new man, saying, “After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string ❤️.” She then showed off pictures of them at the “place” she mentioned, which is Arrowhead Stadium, meaning he could have Chiefs ties.
For the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, Gracie went on behalf of Fox News and first showed off in a fire-red dress as the Chiefs fit queen usually does.
She also showed off she was there with her new boyfriend, who is yet to be revealed by name.
As well as an adorable shot of the two of them together out in Washington D.C. looking at the Washington Monument.
Here’s the rest of her photos from their time together at the event.
