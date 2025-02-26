6-foot-4 A'ja Wilson towers over 4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles on red carpet
TIME's Women of the Year were announced earlier this month, with two Olympic champions, USA gymnast Jordan Chiles and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson among the honorees.
This week, the women hit the red carpet to celebrate their honor and immediately heads were turned.
The two Olympic champions met up on the red carpet and the height difference was staggering, which you would expect when a gymnast and pro baller come shoulder to shoulder.
Chiles stands just 4-foot-11, while Wilson towers over her at 6-foot-4.
Both women brought the glam.
Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped. She then decided to return to the UCLA Bruins for her final year of eligibility. She has been tearing it up on the mats for the Bruins this season.
Wilson, meanwhile, helped lead the Team USA women's basketball team to gold before returning to the Las Vegas Aces and claiming the third WNBA MVP award of her career.
The sky is the limit for both women as they continue their athletic careers, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds next.
