The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 A'ja Wilson towers over 4-foot-11 Jordan Chiles on red carpet

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Olympic champion Jordan Chiles linked up on the red carpet to celebrate their TIME Women of the Year honor, and the height difference was staggering.

Josh Sanchez

Olympic champions Jordan Chiles and A'ja Wilson, two of TIME's Women of the Year.
Olympic champions Jordan Chiles and A'ja Wilson, two of TIME's Women of the Year. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire / MediaPunch
In this story:

TIME's Women of the Year were announced earlier this month, with two Olympic champions, USA gymnast Jordan Chiles and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson among the honorees.

This week, the women hit the red carpet to celebrate their honor and immediately heads were turned.

The two Olympic champions met up on the red carpet and the height difference was staggering, which you would expect when a gymnast and pro baller come shoulder to shoulder.

MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony

Chiles stands just 4-foot-11, while Wilson towers over her at 6-foot-4.

Both women brought the glam.

MORE: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack before UCLA meet

Chiles won gold in the team all-around at the 2024 Paris Olympics over the summer and won bronze in the floor routine before a technicality led to her medal getting stripped. She then decided to return to the UCLA Bruins for her final year of eligibility. She has been tearing it up on the mats for the Bruins this season.

Wilson, meanwhile, helped lead the Team USA women's basketball team to gold before returning to the Las Vegas Aces and claiming the third WNBA MVP award of her career.

The sky is the limit for both women as they continue their athletic careers, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds next.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News