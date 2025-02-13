A'ja Wilson gifts Dawn Staley custom all-black Nike A'Ones with 3-word inscription
It's been a great month for reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson.
To kick off February, Wilson had her No. 22 jersey retired from the University of South Carolina, where she won a national championship with the Gamecocks under head coach Dawn Staley.
Then, Nike unveiled her very first signature sneaker, the Nike A'One.
We have seen the "Pink Aura" colorway of the A'One on the NBA court thanks to proud boyfriend Bam Adebayo, and now a special colorway has been gifted to her former coach.
Thee Dawn Staley unveiled the Nike A'One "Black Label" she received from Wilson on social media.
"it’s the detail for me! And I don’t think I got all of them but here we go! Black pearls…check! A’ja Wilson signature….check! Black Label….check!" Staley wrote on Instagram.
"As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come….check! And the last hole for the shoe satin shoe laces is the A’One logo….check! Satin shoe strings….check! Dizzzzammm these mofos are IT! HER! US! And can be YOURS!"
A'ja is dropping her debut sneaker after her third MVP season.
During her 2024 MVP run, A'ja averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game. Wilson led the league in points and blocks while becoming the first WNBA player in history to surpass 1,000 points in a season.
If A'ja's WNBA season wasn't impressive enough, she added a gold medal over the summer with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
