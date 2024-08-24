NFL greats Donovan McNabb, Tiki Barber and more team up with TRNDY Social for a new spin on endorsements
TRNDY Social is closing the gap between athletes, celebrities, and brands, reshaping endorsements with top-tier talent across sports and entertainment. Co-founders Mike Visnick and Logan Simmons have leveraged their marketing prowess to elevate the partnership between athletes, celebrities, and brands with proprietary insights.
Some of those athletes, include the Barber twins (Tiki Barber and Ronde Barber), as well as retired Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. By integrating these NFL legends, as well as other celebrities, TRNDY Social allows these big names to amplify their personal brands.
Their strategy? Creating comraderie with the athletes themselves. “Our differentiating factor is that we don’t just place a brand in the hands of an athlete. We build relationships," explained Simmons.
The award-winning agency isn't stopping there. They're pushing the envelope on what endorsements can be, dreaming big and building deeper connections between stars and their fans. Think eye-catching billboards in prime spots and viral hits on social media. With TRNDY, it's all about making sure their clients aren't just seen — they're unforgettable.
TRNDY believes they have a unique strategy that will cut through the social media noise. Time will tell if works.
