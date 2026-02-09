Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael’s One Super Bowl 'Highlight' Post Shows How Bad It Was

There wasn’t a whole lot to cheer about if you were a New England Patriots fan yesterday. Add quarterback Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael to the list as her sad one “highlight” of the game post shows just how bad it went in Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

For three quarters Maye and the offense couldn’t get anything going against the Seahawks defense. He’d pad his stats later and throw for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but the game was already over and he had three turnovers — one for a touchdown — and was sacked six times in the 29-13 loss.

Drake Maye intercepted by Julian Love 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ScaWRHdbmV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2026

While the 23-year-old Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels had quite the regular season, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, it was not his week in the Bay Area. He first lost out on the Most Valuable Player award to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday by one vote before the losing in the Super Bowl.

Maye’s wife was a highlight of the day as she has been all season long. She crushed a head-turning custom Drake Maye Super Bowl fit, just unfortunately it wasn’t the lucky one.

Ann Michael’s one post tells a lot about the game

Her one post on Instagram inside the stadium shows how sad of a game it was for Maye and the Patriots as she showed Jon Bon Jovi introducing the team to run out onto the field where Ann Michael wrote on it, “It’s go time” on it. She never posted again.

Jon Bon Jovi introduces the Patriots at Super Bowl LX. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Maye is young and has a lot of time in his career to get back to the Super Bowl, but Sunday was not the day he nor his wife envisioned.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Mayes’ love story:

Their story goes back to middle school in North Carolina where they have been together since 2015.

Drake was then superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Drake.

