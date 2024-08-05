Simone Biles reveals her bad experience with facial fillers
Simone Biles got candid with fans on facial filler in a recent "Get Ready With Me" posted to her TikTok.
As she prepped her makeup for the 2024 Paris Olympics all-around finals, the 27-year-old gymnast revealed that she tried "baby Botox" in her T-Zone for her birthday but wasn’t pleased with the outcome.
“For my 27th birthday, I got Botox — baby Botox — just right here in my T-Zone,” Biles explained in the video, which was posted on Friday, August 2, noting that the conservative dose left her unable to control her facial expressions. “I did not like it, so I haven’t got it again,” she added.
Biles described how the cosmetic procedure affected her during practice sessions. “It’s because I would be, like, standing at practice and then my eyebrow would slowly be going up,” she said. “[One of my teammates] would be like, ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s going up again.’ I was like, ‘I feel it and I couldn’t get it back down.’”
The Olympian mentioned that her eyebrow would eventually return to its normal position after about 20 seconds, but the movement was sporadic. Concluding her story, she said, “So, now I can do all the facials. Not doing that again.”
Fans seemed to resonate with Biles’ honesty about her injections. One fan commented, “You are so real being open about Botox and allergies 😭,” while another said, “Thank you for being you! Don't waste your time fighting age too much. You be you, at your age. You are beautiful!”
Others commented on the athletes' makeup skills. “Girl your makeup has been STUNNING all week I’m obsessed every time you come on screen,” one fan praised. “I seriously thought you had a make up squad following you around- Girl you are Gorgeous!!” another admitted.
Biles has already won three gold medals at this year's Olympics, most recently securing a silver for the women’s floor routine on Monday, August 5, scoring just behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. She is now officially the most decorated US Olympian ever.
