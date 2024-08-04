Simone Biles flaunts skimpy ‘TEAM USA’ shorts with Jordan Chiles (PHOTOS)
Simone Biles certainly is enjoying her well deserved redemption tour.
After winning three gold medals for the women’s gymnastics all-around final, the women’s vault final, and the team competition final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the GOAT gymnast has had a huge weight lifted off of her shoulders, and now she can simply enjoy the Olympics in the City of Light.
Her teammate Jordan Chiles always seems to be having a good time, even in the heat of competition, so she’s the perfect bestie to relax and bask in the Paris sun. And that’s exactly what the duo did as Biles posted her and Chiles in skimpy “TEAM USA” shorts with matching crop tops.
Of course Biles had an adorable caption to match these candid photos: "red, white, biles&chiles ❤️"
Biles seems to be finding her own voice more and more, as she also took to Twitter to playfully share the question that bugs her the most at the Olympics.
And when a user humorously clapped back, her bubbly personality handled it perfectly.
Even social media controversy, whether real or manufactured, hasn’t bothered her. And if you come at her husband, she’ll always have his back.
In other words, Biles was set to own the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for Team USA. Own it she certainly has.
