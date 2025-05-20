Travis Kelce brings personal chef buddy to $20M Florida mansion training pad
Being lowkey in the world of the rich and fabulous means escaping to a $20 million Boca Raton mansion.
Oh, and don't forget your personal chef buddy and baller luxury cars, including a $400k Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maybach SUV and a Cadillac Escalade.
RELATED: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur Sanders’ ridiculous $400k car resurfaces after draft
After being spotted with global icon girlfriend Taylor Swift over Mother's Day weekend in the Philadelphia area hanging with Donna Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce revealed he had already lost 25 pounds in his offseason conditioning at the New York City Amazon MGM Studios upfront event.
Now we have insider info on where all of that weight loss is happening. First reported by the Daily Mail, the three-time Super Bowl winner is determined to get back to the mountaintop after KC's embarrassing blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
RELATED: Jason Kelce net worth: Shocking amount the former Eagle is worth after retirement
Reportedly joining him in a six bedroom, seven bathroom home in a private Boca Raton, Florida community with a private dock, home theater, wine room, bar, pool with a waterfall, and 24/7 security is close friend Ross Travis and his longtime personal chef and childhood buddy Kumar Ferguson.
Kelce is also training with strength and conditioning guru Andrew Spruill at Johnny O's Gym down the street.
It's unclear if his pop-legend partner will be joining him at any point. Kelce, 35, has always been rumored to be contemplating calling it quits after this upcoming season, especially as he plans world domination as a media mogul, much like his older brother Jason, also his partner on the "New Heights" podcast, which reportedly signed a deal for $100 million with Amazon's Wondery.
Amazon is very much invested in the Kelce biz, given the younger sibling also hosts the game show "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?" for Prime Video. The legendary tight end seems very much invested in at least one last hoorah for his NFL career.
Even in a below-the-radar offseason, he's doing it in style.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry