Alix Earle flaunts tropical vacation after crying Braxton Berrios breakup reveal

Alix Earle dried those tears pretty quickly.

After the social media superstar cried her heart out in a selfie testimonial about breaking up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, the "Hot Mess with Alix Earle" podcaster ditched the sadness for some fun in the sun with her girlfriends on an exotic vacation.

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios and influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, May 03, 2025 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And where did Earle, 24, go with her gal pals to get over her ex-boyfriend? Naturally the trendiest spot for every celebrity and professional athlete — Los Cabos, Mexico.

"I actually almost canceled this trip two days ago because I was feeling down in the dumps," Earle tells the camera in the selfie style Instagram Reels video. "And just wanted to lie in bed. But, it's going to be good because we're going to have some good girl time."

Alix Earle tearfully sharing her breakup details with Braxton Berrios. | Alix Earle/Instagram

Oh, and we almost forgot, this trip had already been planned to celebrate her 25th birthday, which is tomorrow, Dec. 16.

Oh to be young and beautiful where your biggest tragedy in life is breaking up with your ex-NFL player boyfriend.

There is a lot happening in the video, but some of the highlights include surprise "Happy Birthday Alix" balloons waiting for her at a five-star resort with her very own massage room, and then plenty of other shenanigans of getting the party started with her besties, and the prerequisite influencer bikini bathroom selfie of course.

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It's quite the turnaround from over the weekend, when the self-proclaimed hot mess, was being well, a bit of a hot mess.

Earle realized the dichotomy captioning the post, "Quite the turn around from crying on the couch for 12 hrs yesterday."

That night before was full of tears in which she said, "I have been scared to say something about this because I feel like it just makes it more real. Braxton and I are no longer together."

Alix Earle | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Berrios, 30, for his part, has been supportive from his end as well, telling her fans that he wished he could have attended "Dancing with the Stars" while she was a contestant, which was a common comoplaint from Earle's diehard fans.

In the end, the long distance was too much.

Alix Earle | IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I love Braxton," Earle said. "He's my best friend... so it's been really difficult as we're trying to just go forward with this. It just kind of feels like we're on two different paths right now... We're on good terms. I don't want anyone to come after him or be mean to him."

Now the road to recovery has begun with a fancy Mexican vacation for her 25th birthday. We should all be so heartbroken.

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios and influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, May 03, 2025 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

