Katya Kuropas, Vikings' JJ McCarthy's fiancée, turns heads at training camp
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been putting on a show in his first NFL training camp, but this week there was another star.
McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas stopped by the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center to root on the former Michigan star when she stole the show in a purple tube top.
Social media quickly caught wind of Kuropas' appearance and made her fit go viral.
McCarthy and Kuropas have been dating since high school at Nazareth Academy in la Grange Park, Illinois.
After more than five years of dating, McCarthy proposed in January 2024, after the Wolverines won the national championship in his final collegiate season.
The couple began dating in 2018, and Kuropas has been supporting McCarthy and been by his side throughout his entire run at Michigan.
McCarthy posted a tribute to Kuropas in October 2023 to celebrate their five-year anniversary.
"1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life," McCarthy wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are."
As McCarthy kicks off his NFL career and works towards winning the Vikings starting job, you can expect to see his fiancée cheering him on from the stands as she has every step of the way.
