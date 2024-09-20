All about NASCAR icon Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda Wallace
Bubba Wallace may be making headlines for his racing career — the NASCAR driver just extended his contract with the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing — but family is also big on his mind: He and his wife, Amanda Wallace, are about to welcome their first child together.
Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Amanda — who wed Bubba in 2022 after seven years together — before the family of two becomes a family of three.
Girl boss
Amanda, who has her Bachelor’s degree from North Carolina's Appalachian State, worked at Bank of America for five years: starting out as a financial analyst before moving up to a Vice Presidential role at the company.
High school sweethearts — kind of
The Wallaces have known each other since high school — even if they didn’t start dating until years later, in 2015. in a 2023 interview with People, Amanda called their romance “special” because of their history together.
"We still reminisce or talk about things from the past,” she gushed. “We just know so much about each other's lives from so long ago."
A world of support
Bubba may have many wins — but he’s also experienced his fair amount of hardship. Amanda, for her part, serves as a source of strength for the racing pro.
“I wake up and my wife’s there. She’s like, ‘How are you feeling today?’ And it’s like, one of those days,” Bubba, who has been open about experiencing depression, told the Associated Press in 2023. “We keep each other on our toes. We play video games together. So she’s a massive help. And then the next thing you know, clock strikes 5 o’clock and it’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ and I’m good. It just kind of blows over.”
Parents-to-be
Bubba and Amanda have been on an exciting journey in both their relationship and respective careers — but they’re about to embark on their wildest journey yet: parenthood.
“Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, we’ll be mom and dad!” the duo announced in a joint Instagram post in April 2024. “Baby Wallace coming October 2024.”
More specifically, their baby boy — the Wallaces are expecting a son — is set to arrive right on (or near) Bubba's birthday, October 8.
