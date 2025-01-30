Cameron Brink posts amazing baby photo held by Steph Curry as a teenager
Cameron Brink is doing a new podcast with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry called “Straight to Cam.” Brink also happens to be godsiblings with Sydel and the Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph. Cam just shared the most adorable photo of her and Steph together when she was just a baby that will melt your heart.
Brink, 23, is coming off her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks where she unfortunately injured her knee in June and required surgery. While she also couldn’t play for the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled league, she’s still crushing her fit game. We’ve seen her rock some knee-high boots and a miniskirt on Wheel of Fortune, and slaying her white minidress and custom heels for the Stanford graduation, and rocking a tiny miniskirt for a night out with a teammate.
While Brink and Sydel are making noise with their new podcast like Sydel going “lil sis” mode blasting an NBA star for his Steph post, this latest photo of baby Brink in the arms of teenage Steph is sure to go viral.
Who would’ve believed both those kids in the picture would turn into the stars they are now?
Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, was roommates with Stephen’s mother, Sonya Curry, while they were in college. Michelle asked Sonya to be the godmother to Cameron.
Steph is 13 years older than Brink at 36.
The two professional basketball players maintain a close relationships and have been able to lean on each other for advice.
What an amazing moment in time captured and brought back over two decades later.
