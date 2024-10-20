Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson get in fall spirit in epic fashion
Bill Belichick may not have landed an NFL coaching gig this season after parting ways with the New England Patriots, but he continues to show that nothing can slow him down.
Belichick is enjoying his time away from football and living his best life with 23-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
This weekend, The Hoodie and Hudson hit the road to fully get into the fall spirit.
West End Creamery in Massachusetts is honoring Coach Belichick for his time in New England in a spectacular way. On social media, it was revealed that they have put together a massive six-acre corn maze.
"We were honored to have some special guests visit us yesterday and experience the fun of getting lost in our six-acre corn maze celebrating Bill Belichick’s legendary coaching career in New England," West End Creamery wrote on Instagram.
Belichick posed for a photo at the entrance of the maze with Hudson by his side.
Belichick and Hudson were first linked together over the summer when Belichick was caught sneaking out of her home shirtless in surveillence footage.
While the footage quickly led to jokes on social media, the romance with the former NFL head coach and former cheeleader appears to be going strong.
The unemployed life doesn't look like that for everyone.
But, while Bill is currently unemployed, he is reportedly keeping the door open for a potential return to the sideline for the 2025 NFL season.
