Bill Belichick's 23-year-old girlfriend shares look at their summer together
Bill Belichick is currently taking a break from his Super Bowl-winning schemes to enjoy his personal life with his young girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.
Belichick, 72, made several appearances alongside Hudson, 23, in a carousel of photos she posted to Instagram with the caption, "Summation of Summer." In the series of photos, the couple, who have a 49-year age gap, are shown golfing together, going on hikes, and visiting a lighthouse. Belichick even dons a Taylor Swift shirt in one image.
Followers of Hudson instantly recognized the former New England Patriots icon. One user complimented his Swifty nature by writing, "He’s wearing Eras tour tee, Goat."
"Yeaaaaaaa BILL," stated a second person.
A third person credited the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader for making Belichick happy, writing, "Your making my coach happy , thanks."
Belichick and Hudson first met on a flight three years ago, and remained in contact ever since. They started spending time together in 2023, and have since gone Instagram official with their relationship.
Belichick won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots, and has another two Super Bowl rings as the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. He interviewed for the head coaching position for the Atlanta Falcons at the start of the 2024 season, an indication that he is not yet done with his career.
