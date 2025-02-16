Caitlin Clark cheers on boyfriend Connor McCaffery, Butler from stands
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark may be enjoying some time away from playing the game, but that doesn't mean she isn't watching the action when she can.
Following Valentine's Day, the Indiana Fever star pulled up to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take in the Butler Bulldogs' Big East showdown against the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. Clark was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.
Earlier this month, Clark returned to her alma mater to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a high-profile showdown with the USC Trojans after her jersey retirement ceremony, and Iowa pulled off the upset.
MORE: Connor McCaffery posts emotional Caitlin Clark birthday note with adorable photos
With Clark in attendance at Indiana's Basketball Cathedral, Butler pulled off the upset win, 97-86, over Georgetown.
Video of Clark enjoying the game from the stands surfaced on social media after the big win.
Clark and McCaffery have recently been spotted at an NBA G-League game where they awkwardly sat on their phones and at a professional volleyball game for the Indy Ignite. After watching the game, Clark surprised the team with a special team photo.
MORE: Caitlin Clark trolls former Iowa teammate Jada Gyamfi over glam photos
In just a few short months, it will be Connor's turn to return the favor and hit up some Fever games for Clark's sophomore campaign as she looks to lead the revamped Indiana roster on a deep postseason run.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19. 2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
The Fever reached the postseason, but were swept in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. With Clark's competitive spirit, you know she is coming back in Year 2 hungry for more.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots