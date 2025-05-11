Cameron Brink shouts out 'twin' mom in adorable Mother's Day throwback
Over the course of her college basketball and WNBA career, Cameron Brink has had the support of a special woman at her side — her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink. And on Mother’s Day, Cameron is shouting out her mother with some precious photos — both past and present.
On Sunday, May 11, the Los Angeles Sparks forward took to her Instagram Story, in which, she shared a photo of herself seemingly at a restaurant or shopping center with her mom. Cameron is wearing a black dress with a flashy silver patterned strap, and a matching back. Michelle is wearing a flowing red top and black pants, with sunglasses in hand. “MY TWINNN” wrote Cameron in text overlaying the photo.
In another photo, the two are seen standing by a lake — Cameron wearing a white dress and Michelle in a red power suit. “The hottest best momma ever!!!!!” Cameron wrote.
Cameron also shared a throwback photo in which she and Michelle pose as she’s horseback riding. “Love you more than you know,” she wrote. “You are everything! Thank you for spreading your light.”
As WNBA season is beginning soon, we imagine Michelle will be cheering Cameron on during the Sparks season opener this coming week. Fans can look forward to seeing Cameron as the Sparks officially kick off their season facing the Golden State Valkyries. The game will broadcast live via Ion this Friday, May 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET.
