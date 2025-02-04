WNBA star Cameron Brink recalls mom humiliating her mistaking NBA player's move
While Cameron Brink and her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, may be a superstar mother-daughter pairing, Cameron knows firsthand how moms will embarrass you.
In the latest episode of “Straight to Cam,” which dropped Tuesday, Feb. 5, Cameron recalled to her cohost Sydel Curry-Lee a humiliating moment that took place during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
While sitting courtside at a Spurs game that took place during last year’s Olympics, Cameron was mic’d up, and the mic unfortunately picked up on a NSFW comment from her mom.
“There's this guy on the Spurs, his name is Devin Vassell, and whenever he makes a three he does this celebration where he takes his fingers, and he'll put it over his eye,” Cameron said. “So for those of you who are listening, he'll like, cover up his face with three fingers.”
At first, Michelle didn’t get it, and mistook the gesture for something more suggestive.
“My mom's like ‘He kind of looks like he's doing the coochie-eating face,’” Cameron recalled. As if this wasn’t embarrassing enough, Michelle took it a step further.
“And then [she] motions and does the face with her fingers spread, as if saying ‘coochie-eating face’ wasn't enough…she needed to demonstrate, like ‘Mom I know what you're talking about.’ No, she literally did it courtside, camera's on us.”
Thankfully, Cameron is at a place where she can laugh about the matter. And now that she’s recounted the incident, perhaps her mother can too.
