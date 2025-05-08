The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell

The Los Angeles teammates and besties bring the heat off the court in their latest fit duel.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women’s college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women’s college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cameron Brink is not quite back on the court yet for the Los Angeles Sparks as she recovers from the devastating knee injury that ended her first WNBA season back in June. She’s certainly having fun with her teammate and bestie Rae Burrell off it, though.

The 23-year-old Brink was a fashion All-Star in her rookie year and in the offseason with her head-turning miniskirt at NBA All-Star Weekend, and her crop-top selfie with the Unrivaled girls, and her miniskirt and boots winning combo on Wheel of Fortune.

She also loves to do fit-check selfies with the 24-year-old Burrell like this one below.

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

And this one:

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink / Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink is hard to miss not only because of her fits, but at 6-foot-4 frame like when she dwarfed actor Jamie Foxx in an epic photo.

She’s been working hard to get back on the court with some crazy workouts and is on target for a June return. In the meantime, she’s been showing off her not-so great golf skills, and hanging with Burrell in their tennis miniskirts for yet another fire selfie.

Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink
Rae Burrell/Instagram

Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. She may not be playing yet, but she’s certainly got some good chemistry going with Burrell and others like new addition Kelsey Plum, who she worked out with on a painful-looking splits machine.

While Brink hopes to improve her second season out of the Stanford Cardinal, one thing is for sure: She’ll bring it every night to the arena with her fit game.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Unrivaled Basketball / Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

