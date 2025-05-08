WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell
Cameron Brink is not quite back on the court yet for the Los Angeles Sparks as she recovers from the devastating knee injury that ended her first WNBA season back in June. She’s certainly having fun with her teammate and bestie Rae Burrell off it, though.
The 23-year-old Brink was a fashion All-Star in her rookie year and in the offseason with her head-turning miniskirt at NBA All-Star Weekend, and her crop-top selfie with the Unrivaled girls, and her miniskirt and boots winning combo on Wheel of Fortune.
She also loves to do fit-check selfies with the 24-year-old Burrell like this one below.
And this one:
Brink is hard to miss not only because of her fits, but at 6-foot-4 frame like when she dwarfed actor Jamie Foxx in an epic photo.
She’s been working hard to get back on the court with some crazy workouts and is on target for a June return. In the meantime, she’s been showing off her not-so great golf skills, and hanging with Burrell in their tennis miniskirts for yet another fire selfie.
Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. She may not be playing yet, but she’s certainly got some good chemistry going with Burrell and others like new addition Kelsey Plum, who she worked out with on a painful-looking splits machine.
While Brink hopes to improve her second season out of the Stanford Cardinal, one thing is for sure: She’ll bring it every night to the arena with her fit game.
