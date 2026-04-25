Carson Beck’s Sister Kylie Reacts to Cardinals Drafting Big Bro

With the first pick of the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft (65th overall), the Arizona Cardinals selected Carson Beck out of the Miami Hurricanes. The much-hyped college quarterback’s viral sister Kylie Beck reacted immediately to the news.

The 23-year-old Carson started his career as a Georgia Bulldogs QB where he watched the team win two national championships as a backup. After five years, he’d transfer for his senior season to Miami where he led the team to the CFP National Championship Game where they were edged by now No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Through it all, Kylie has been by her brother’s side. She was a cheerleader freshman year at the University of Georgia, literally cheering him on from the field. After Carson transferred, she, too, left Athens, Georgia, in an emotional note.

While she didn’t attend Miami as well, Kylie turned heads at games like her Hurricanes cheerleader fit look, and next to mom Tracy for the big natty game.

Kylie also had big bro’s back when he went through a very nasty, and a very public breakup with Miami basketball star and influencer Hanna Cavinder.

Kylie reacts to Cards drafting Carson

As soon as he was drafted, she touted his accomplishment right away as a proud big sister by reposting this NFL on Fox post on her Instagram Stories. She wrote on it, “CMON CARDINALS!! ❤️🖤.”

No doubt, we will see Kylie at games rooting on Carson come next season.