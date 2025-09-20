Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dresses like Miami cheerleader for big Florida game
Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes have a big in-state rivalry vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday night. That also means his Florida-based sister Kylie Beck is crushing another game-day fit.
The 22-year-old Carson transferred in the offseason after five years with the Georgia Bulldogs. After arriving in Miami he had a nasty breakup with influencer and former Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder. During that, his sister had his back, as well as his team as Beck alluded to during a College GameDay interview with Desmond Howard on Saturday morning.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder catches giant shark with being single joke
Kylie was a Bulldogs cheerleader during games last year, but after Carson left, she, too, left Georgia to go back to Florida where the family is from. She’s been seen still dancing a lot like with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Now that football is back, she’s been crushing on game days with looks like her Hurricane rocking fit, and last week’s sparkly green stunner in the rain.
For Saturday’s big game, she went with a Hurricanes cheerleader look like she was a member of the squad.
RELATED: Carson Beck reuses Hanna Cavinder trash-talk post after Notre Dame win
No doubt, she’ll be cheering like a cheerleader at Hard Rock Stadium for her brother, who has the ‘Canes rolling like the Miami of old.
Both Kylie and Carson hope to sail off into the sunset with a national championship in his final college season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career