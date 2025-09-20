The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie dresses like Miami cheerleader for big Florida game

Kylie is a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader where her brother used to play.

Matt Ryan

Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Miami quarterback Carson Beck answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes have a big in-state rivalry vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday night. That also means his Florida-based sister Kylie Beck is crushing another game-day fit.

The 22-year-old Carson transferred in the offseason after five years with the Georgia Bulldogs. After arriving in Miami he had a nasty breakup with influencer and former Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder. During that, his sister had his back, as well as his team as Beck alluded to during a College GameDay interview with Desmond Howard on Saturday morning.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder catches giant shark with being single joke

Kylie Beck
Kylie used to rock the Bulldogs cheerleader uniform for games. / Kylie Beck/Instagram

Kylie was a Bulldogs cheerleader during games last year, but after Carson left, she, too, left Georgia to go back to Florida where the family is from. She’s been seen still dancing a lot like with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Now that football is back, she’s been crushing on game days with looks like her Hurricane rocking fit, and last week’s sparkly green stunner in the rain.

For Saturday’s big game, she went with a Hurricanes cheerleader look like she was a member of the squad.

RELATED: Carson Beck reuses Hanna Cavinder trash-talk post after Notre Dame win

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

No doubt, she’ll be cheering like a cheerleader at Hard Rock Stadium for her brother, who has the ‘Canes rolling like the Miami of old.

Both Kylie and Carson hope to sail off into the sunset with a national championship in his final college season.

Kylie Beck and Carson Beck
Kylie and Carson Beck / Kylie Beck/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion