Carson Beck’s Mom Tracy Bright Spot At Natty With Sister Amid Postgame Controversy

Carson Beck came one drive away from leading the Miami Hurricanes to its first national championship since the 2001team. His mom and sister were bright spots at the game posing together in their Miami fits.

On Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship vs. the Indiana Hoosiers, the game ended, 27-21, after Beck through this crucial interception.

INDIANA PICKS IT, THE HOOSIERS ARE ON THE VERGE OF A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP‼️ pic.twitter.com/YFTgZUVC4x — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2026

After the game, Beck walked off the field without shaking anyone’s hand in a move that set social media on fire.

Beck walks off The Field. Carson Beck doesn't want to shake hands. Poor Sport pic.twitter.com/ioGCx1qlVk — GRAFFA_OH! (@GRAFFA_Oh) January 20, 2026

It was no doubt a tough moment for his last college throw.

Beck did win two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2021 and 2022 seasons as the backup. He spent five seasons with the program before transferring to Miami this past offseason.

Family support through it all

His sister Kylie Beck and mom Tracy Beck have been there for him through the good and bad times at games.

Tracy Beck, Carson Beck, Kylie Beck | Kylie Beck/Instagram

His little sister, who is a former Bulldogs cheerleader, has supported him though his nasty breakup with former Miami basketball star influencer Hanna Cavinder, and then at games with her head-turning fits like her Miami cheerleader look, and her CFP cowgirl stunner.

Mom also stood out in the Fiesta Bowl win celebrating with Carson and Kylie, and then again with her Canes jersey fit while posing with her daughter.

Kylie Beck with Tracy Beck | Kylie Beck/Instagram

Soon Caron will in April’s NFL Draft after a stellar college career with a lot of what-could-have-been moments. Through it all, though, and in the future no doubt he’ll have family rooting him on through the good and bad moments.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

