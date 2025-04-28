Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie announces she too is leaving Georgia
After Carson Beck transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes, his sophomore cheerleader sister at UGA supported his decision. Now, she too is leaving.
Kylie Beck was Carson’s No. 1 fan while he was a Georgia quarterback, giving him support after a bad game, and always there for him. She even had a friendship with his then girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, including rocking a Cavinder custom crop top for a Hurricanes basketball game. She then had her brother’s back with his publicized breakup and when rumors were swirling.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck has perfect one-word post after Hanna Cavinder's comments
Through it all, Kylie, 19, shared her love of dancing on her social media channels like her Dance Dawgs duo with a teammate, and even got an invite with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders where she posed on the famous Cowboys star logo.
Now, her time in Athens, Georgia, is over as she wrote a long heartfelt letter announcing she’s leaving.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie steps out in flashy Georgia Bulldogs-colored dress
“Thank you letter to Athens 💌 When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness. Although there are times there was an abundance of these things, there were also times when I was at the lowest I’ve ever been and my family and I went through the hardest things we’ve ever dealt with. To say this experience has been a whirlwind of emotions would be an understatement. I am thankful that I’ve been able to call Athens my home for the past five years, traveling to games to support my brother and then making my dream a reality this past year when i was awarded the opportunity to be both a Georgette & Dance Dawg. It was such a blessing being by my brothers side and cheering him on from the field. This journey has taught me extensively about myself and the way that I am able to adapt to the hardships and difficulties that try to strip you of who you are. Every time a block was knocked down, I was being rebuilt into a strong version of myself both physically and mentally. There are many things I’ve gained, but there’s also things I’ve lost… but everything I have lost is a step I’m taking in the right direction, one that God is leading me down. There has been a lot of lessons, a lot of pain, and a lot of learning in this city! But the people it has brought me, who have changed the way I view life and the way of view myself, have had the greatest impact on my life so far and have made me better in a plethora of ways. This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begin. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thanks you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!! ❤️🥹.”
She says she’s headed to Florida, but does that mean she’s following Carson to Miami, or just headed back to Jacksonville where she’s from, or another part of Florida?
At least Kylie will always have the memories of game days and cheer.
