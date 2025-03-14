Carson Beck’s sister Kylie has strong words amid brother’s Cavinder breakup rumors
Kylie Beck had her brother’s back during the season, and when he transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes, and now amid his breakup rumors with Hanna Cavinder.
The 19-year-old UGA cheerleader was a big source of inspiration for big bro when he was the quarterback of Georgia and fully supported his transfer. She also became good friends with his girlfriend Hanna, who she was seen posing with in her Bulldogs cheerleader uniform at a game, and most recently rocking a custom Cavinder twins (for Haley Cavinder, too) crop top Hurricanes fit at a basketball game.
After making the move to play for Miami and be with his girlfriend, suddenly it looks like the relationship for Carson turned south as Hanna deleted all traces of him on Instagram and unfollowed him. While Carson still has her in his IG, by most reports they are on the outs.
Kylie, who both Hanna and her swoon over each other on social media, made two posts late Thursday night to rip those who are spreading rumors about her brother and the situation, as well as to offer her support.
In the first, she posted a quote: “May you love yourself enough to respect when enough is enough, and muster the courage to walk away.” She followed it up with her own message: “Sometimes have to walk away from things (and people) who don’t serve you!! 🙌“
She then followed it up with a long message: “Since when did social media become a trial, constantly having to defend and stand up for the people you love. This world is hypocritical and holds unrealistic standards for human beings. You can be loud and stand on your truth, but make sure it is THE truth. The hatred, the narratives, and seeking to bring someone down is inhumane and disgusting. Human decency is a thing. Respect is a thing. Rumors are a thing. To open up social media and only see pure hatred towards the people I love and constantly having to speak up on my behalf is saddening, brooding, and disappointing. Choose to be kind in a world of inconsiderate and immature people. Until then... I'll hope, I'll wish, and I'll continually pray the world would do better. 🙏“
Powerful words by Kylie on behalf of her brother. We shall see how it all plays out, but her words seem to confirm Hanna and Carson are likely done and she has her brother’s back.
