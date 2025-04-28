The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt poses in SMU cheerleader uniform with proud mom Tavia

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has a moment with mom while in full college cheer mode.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt and sister Ava Hunt / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ava Hunt and her Kansas City Chiefs owner parents have been spending a lot of time together recently, especially mom.

The SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader just turned 19 and celebrated with her family, including viral sister Gracie Hunt, 26, who also happens to share the same exact birthday as her little sister.

Gracie and Ava are constantly rocking fire fits together like their all-black look on the road at the Buffalo Bills, and their dueling leather looks while taking in an FC Dallas MLS soccer game, which is a team their family also owns. They also celebrated the Chiefs making the Super Bowl in an epic confetti moment.

Ava Hunt and Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Ava spent Easter with her parents in Mexico while Gracie was off on her own. She also spent a lot of time together at many other family gatherings based on mom’s April photo dump.

One of those photos was Ava at an SMU cheer event where she rocked her game-day look in full uniform while mom gave her a sweet hug like a proud mother would do.

Tavia Hunt and Ava Hunt
Tavia Hunt/Instagram

The 53-year-old Tavia is married to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and they have Gracie, Ava, and son Knobel, 22 together.

The cheerleader photo was just yet another sweet moment for Tavia with her family.

Knobel, Gracie, Tavia, Clark, Ava
Knobel, Gracie, Tavia, Clark, Ava / Tavia Hunt/Instagram

