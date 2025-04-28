Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt poses in SMU cheerleader uniform with proud mom Tavia
Ava Hunt and her Kansas City Chiefs owner parents have been spending a lot of time together recently, especially mom.
The SMU Mustangs sophomore cheerleader just turned 19 and celebrated with her family, including viral sister Gracie Hunt, 26, who also happens to share the same exact birthday as her little sister.
Gracie and Ava are constantly rocking fire fits together like their all-black look on the road at the Buffalo Bills, and their dueling leather looks while taking in an FC Dallas MLS soccer game, which is a team their family also owns. They also celebrated the Chiefs making the Super Bowl in an epic confetti moment.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt rocks fire-red dress at White House with new boyfriend
Ava spent Easter with her parents in Mexico while Gracie was off on her own. She also spent a lot of time together at many other family gatherings based on mom’s April photo dump.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is denim cowgirl with white boots at Coachella
One of those photos was Ava at an SMU cheer event where she rocked her game-day look in full uniform while mom gave her a sweet hug like a proud mother would do.
The 53-year-old Tavia is married to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and they have Gracie, Ava, and son Knobel, 22 together.
The cheerleader photo was just yet another sweet moment for Tavia with her family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win